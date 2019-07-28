Dragon Boat Festival is all about forming a cultural connection

Dragons hit the waters off Ala Moana Beach today for the 24th annual Hawaii Dragon Boat Festival.

This year more than 30 teams entered the race, which is a sprint of 250-yards to grab the flag first.

While the goal may have been to win, organizers say it’s more about forming a cultural connection.

“The object is really just to perpetuate the culture that we have of dragon boat racing that originally from China,” said event organizer Gifford Chang. “But for today and the future, it’s a great worldwide sport all over the U.S.A. All over Europe, all over Asia.”

As for the winners, their prize is bragging rights.