Dozens of Hawaii businesses participate in job fair at Dole Cannery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the worker shortage continues, dozens of businesses showed up at the city’s WorkHawaii job fair.

Job-seekers needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test before being allowed inside the Dole Cannery.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

They could walk around to drop off resumes and speak with employers about their companies.

“I think right now, we all need, you know, more of this exchanging, being able to meet people in person as well,” said festival director Vanessa Thil,

“Right now, I think the businesses are really just looking for people who are ready to work,” Mark Mernard, WorkHawaii business services coordinator. “Right, if you’ve got that, that willingness to work and that drive, I think that businesses will pick you up right away.”

The city’s WorkHawaii division provides free employment training to those looking for a job, and helps companies hire new employees.

WorkHawaii is administered by the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services.

For more information, please contact the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Community Services, WorkHawaii Office at (808) 768-5784 or www.honolulu.gov/dcs