Dozens continue to search for Malcolm Davis, a missing diver off Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dozens of groups continue to search for a missing diver off the Big Island.

Officials say that Malcolm Davis was spearfishing with seven friends on Tuesday morning, June 9, in the Mahukona area, when they became separated.

Big Island fire crews, the Coast Guard and several volunteer groups resumed the search Wednesday morning along the shoreline and in the water. The search was later expanded to Maui.

“Some of the drift models showed that some of the buoys that showed up on the south-east coast of Maui already so Maui Fire Department is launching their rescue aircraft and helping to search on their side,” said Hawaii County Fire Department Batallion Chief William Bergin.

Davis graduated in 2018 from Hawaii Preparatory Academy, where he was part of the school’s swim team. He’s also a triathlete and a very strong swimmer.

He was last seen wearing white board shorts, black fins and a weight belt.

