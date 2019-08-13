HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new location for the downtown satellite city hall opened in Chinatown Monday.

It used to be at Fort Street Mall, and that location closed on Friday.

The new location is about two blocks away at the Chinatown Gateway Plaza.

City officials say the the new space is bigger, and it will have a more visible presence.

Those who were waiting to get in agreed.

“I think it’s really nice,” said Kapahulu resident Mike Chang Purdy.”It looks more inviting. I think it looks prettier and better on the eyes, I guess.”

“I’m no sure if people had to park,” said Nuuanu resident Wesley Oh. “Parking rates are a lot higher now so that might be somewhat of a deterrent but I hope it works as good as it looks.”

The city says the new downtown satellite city hall is expected to serve an average of 300 customers a day in a space almost twice the size of the old location.

It will be staffed by seven employees.