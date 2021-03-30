DOW main lobby reopens for bill payments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water (DOW) has announced the reopening of its main lobby for bill payments and billing account services only, as part of a phased reopening on Apr. 1, 2021.

Bill payments will be accepted in the main lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, except holidays. Social distancing and face masks will be required for entry in the lobby and only three patrons will be allowed in at a time. Posted signage, floor decals and hand sanitizer stations will be in place to facilitate compliance of current health and safety guidelines.

DOW’s online bill pay service is available 24-hours a day via the Customer Account Portal at www.kauaiwater.org. Billing Services staff may also be contacted via email at Billing@kauaiwater.org.

Additionally, DOW service forms and applications are available online at www.kauaiwater.org. DOW offers the following quick reference phone numbers for customer assistance:

Main Office: 245-5400

Billing Services: 245-5442

Water Service Applications: 245-5430

New Water Service Requests: 245-5421

To report a water service emergency: 245-5444

To report a service emergency after-hours: 241-1711 (Police Dispatch)

For more information, please call the Department of Water at 245-5461.