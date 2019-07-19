Don’t leave your kids in the car, Congress proposes new act

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Last year in the United States, a record-breaking 52 children died after being left in hot cars.

Earlier this year on the Big Island, a toddler left in the back seat of a hot car for two hours was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Now, Congress is trying to do something about it.

The Hot Cars Act would require all new vehicles to alert parents when someone is still in the back seat after they turn off the car.

“This is something that the industry can do, and it can be done relatively cost-free,” said Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker.

The auto alliance, which represents the auto industry, is carefully reviewing the proposal but says the better approach is public awareness and education.

Senator Wicker argues it would only cost about a hundred more dollars per vehicle.