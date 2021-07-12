Donations allow Culinary Institute of the Pacific to hire executive director

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thanks to donations the Culinary Institute of the Pacific can start looking for an executive director.

The search will start later this year.

About $1.1 million was raised thanks to donations from King’s Hawaiian and foundations in Hawai’i.

By fall next year, the plan is to have a restaurant at the school. There will also be a demonstration auditorium studio and culinary innovation center.

There will be a webinar on Kapi’olani Community College to honor its 75th anniversary and highlight innovative programs on July 22 at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: University of Hawaii

The webinar is part of the “On the Horizon” series produced by the UH Office of Alumni Relations and UH Foundation in partnership with the campuses of the UH System.

