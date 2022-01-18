Donate blood with American Red Cross to win a trip to the Super Bowl LVI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross is reminding the public, if you donate blood during the month of January, you will be put in a raffle to win two tickets to the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California.

Currently they are experiencing a national crisis and are relying on the public to come in and donate blood.

January is observed as National Blood Donation Month.

It is free to donate and you could save a life.

This month, the American Red Cross partnered with the NFL with the intention to incentivize football fans to donate their blood to help the national blood shortage.

To be eligible for the Super Bowl LVI tickets you must donate blood before January 31, 2022, at an American Red Cross blood donation facility or send an e-mail to customercare@redcross.org and include the Giveaway name, “American Red Cross Super Bowl LVI Giveaway.”

The winner and guest will have the opportunity to experience the first Superbowl at SoFi Stadium with two tickets to the NFL tailgate, roundtrip airfare, a three-night hotel accommodation and a $500 gift card for expenses.

To find the nearest American Red Cross Center to donate at call 1-800-RED CROSS or click right here.