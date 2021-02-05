DOH Clean Water Branch issues brown water advisory for Kawela Bay Shoreline on O’ahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health Clean Water Branch issued a brown water advisory for Kawela Bay Shoreline on O’ahu on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

The CWB reports due to heavy rain, stormwater runoff entered into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out.