Reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman talks to reporters outside his burglarized storefront owned by “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Edgewater, Colo. Chapman is calling on the person who stole show merchandise and items from the store on Monday belonging to his late wife to turn himself in. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman says a retail store he owns in Colorado was burglarized Thursday night.

Celebrity news website “The Blast” is reporting some of his late wife’s personal belongings were stolen.

Beth Chapman was often seen in episodes of his reality t.v. show “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” She passed away in June after battling Cancer.

Mr. Champman took to twitter early Friday morning to help find the perpetrators.