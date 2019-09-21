Dog dies in house fire in Waiehu Terrace on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire broke out on Hakina Place in Waiehu Terrace on Sept. 9 around 7:27 p.m.

Six units responded to the scene.

According to the Maui Fire Department, eight people living there were displaced and were assisted by the Red Cross.

An elderly woman was home at the time of the fire and was assisted by bystanders out of the house. Medics checked the woman and found that she did not require medical attention.

No reported injuries to occupants or responders, but the family dog died in the fire.

The fire was put under control at 7:50 p.m. and was later extinguished around 10:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.