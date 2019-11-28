Dog dead, pedestrian hit after traffic accident in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was hit while crossing the road.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

A 42-year-old male was crossing Hawaii Kai Drive when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. However, his dog did not survive.

This happens in one of the typically worst weekends for traffic accidents which came with a warning from the Honolulu Police Department earlier on Wednesday.

“The message from the traffic division to the public is to be careful out there,” said the Honolulu Police Department. “And that message goes out to the motorists and the pedestrians both. The message I would try to get out there to motorists is we’re heading into the worst month of the year. The holidays. People are in a rush to get to where they want to get. They’re trying to save five minutes but trying to save that five minutes of their time is going to give them a lifetime of regrets if they hurt somebody. “

Police say in this case the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk with his dog.

The pedestrian was struck by a Nissan SUV traveling west on Hawaii Kai Drive at Kalalea Street.

The Nissan vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male was uninjured and remained at the scene. His two male passengers, also 17-years-old, was also uninjured.

Police say speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.

Police are warning drivers that they will be watching the roads this weekend increasing checkpoints across the state.

So if you’ve been drinking, have a designated driver.