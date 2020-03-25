Dog contracts Rat Lung Worm disease

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You’ve heard of humans contracting rat lungworm disease.

But did you know your pets can suffer from it, too?

Here’s a couple who learned that the hard way.

Terrance is a happy Frenchie.

But there was a time where he wasn’t.

“I’ve always had dogs, I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Erin Rupert, Terrance’s human.

The French bull dog contracted rat lungworm disease as a puppy.

“When we tried to talk him out for walks, he would refuse,” Rupert said. “If we were able to, he’d almost drag his back legs behind him. Even when he stands up, on the rare occasions he did, he’d stand up. His back legs would collapse under him.”

The disease attacks the brain and spine.

Humans get it by eating unwashed veggies containing infected snails or slugs.

“Dogs are accidental hosts,” said Candice Denham DVM, Kailua Animal Clinic. “They’re not meant to be the final host for that worm. They usually get it when they ingest a snail or slug, pretty common in Hawaii.”

In Terrance’s case, he ate a slug.

“It was terrifying,” Rupert added. “Constant stress. No one knew whether he was going to walk again.”

At first, owners Erin and Pomaikai didn’t know what the problem was.

“You could tell he was in pain,” said Rupert. “If you pet his back, he’d flinche and growl. He would sleep all day. A few days later, he stopped eating, drinking water.”

They took Terrance to a vet.

“Did x-rays, didn’t find anything,” Rupert shared. “Put him on pain meds. They upped the dose.”

Then, to another.

“They did more tests,” said Rupert. “He wasn’t able to walk. That’s when we realized it was really bad.”

Finally, to a vet emergency hospital.

“There they did a CT scan, a spinal tap, we had to board him overnight for observation,” Rupert said. “They sent his fluids to California to diagnose him. In total it took 2 weeks to figure out what was wrong..”

Doctor Candice Denham says rat lungworm in dogs is rare, but it happens.

“Any signs of pain, weakness in the back legs, decrease in appetite or letheargy, those are signs you should check in with your vet,” said Denham. “Most dogs need some type of steroids to reduce inflamaation and a dewormer to take care of the infection.”

The veterinarian adds dog owners should get rid of snails or slugs around the house, and keep a watchful eye around your fur baby.

Terrance, his owners are happy to report, is back to normal.

“Super happy,” said Pomaiki Shishido, Terrance’s human. “Ecstatic. He’s awesome. Definitely one of the joys of our lives, for sure.”