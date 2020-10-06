Doctors of Waikiki extends COVID-19 testing through end of October

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Doctors of Waikiki is now offering all five types of COVID-19 tests approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use.

The Waikiki clinic announced ongoing testing will continue to be conducted daily testing from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Oct. 31. The four types are available to the general public:

Nasopharyngeal COViD-19 PCR Test

Venous Serology Antibody Test

Rapid Whole Blood Antibody Test

Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Nasal Swab Test

Abbott Rapid COVID-19 Test

Doctors of Waikiki says it’s currently the only medical center on O’ahu with authorization from the FDA to offer the Abbott Rapid COVID-19 test, which can provide results within 20 minutes.

In order to get any of the five tests, you must have a government-issued photo ID, proof of insurance and wear a non-medical grade face covering throughout your visit. Insurance verification will be required prior to the scheduled appointment date, adds the clinic.

Other services also include COVID-19 risk assessment, mitigation consulting as well as training and expertise by licensed medical practitioners.

The clinic plans to share information they collect during this testing period with the Department of Health to help further detail how to contain the spread of the virus.

Tests are conducted by appointment only and can be scheduled on the Doctors of Waikiki website.

