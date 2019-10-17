Diver dies following distress incident off of Heeia Kea Pier

KANEOHE (KHON2) — An 83-year-old diver has died, according to Emergency Medical Services on Wednesday, October 16.

The Honolulu Fire Department says that they responded to a diver in distress offshore of Heeia Kea Pier with seven units, including Air 1, staffed with 20 personnel.

It was reported that a diver had gotten into trouble while diving. Two divers were freediving and one diver returned to the boat. After a while, he recognized that the second diver had not surfaced and notified 911.

HFD personnel located the unresponsive male in about eight feet of water.

They retrieved the patient and transferred him to the HFD Rescue boat where CPR was performed. The patient was brought to Heeia Kea Pier and patient care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:20 p.m.

EMS officials say that the diver died upon arrival.

This happened around 12:30 p.m. and his name has not yet been released.