Disney Aulani to start phased reopening on Nov. 1

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — After being closed for months, Disney’s Aulani resort will soon be back in business.

It is planning a phased reopening on Nov. 1, so not all rooms, restaurants and amenities will be available right away.

According to its website, the hotel is upping cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch areas.

It is also asking guests to consider online check-in.

