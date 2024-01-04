HONOLULU (KHON2) –Several businesses on Dillingham Boulevard said they are struggling from the rail work.

They said the detours and lane closures are causing their customers to avoid the area altogether, while the Honolulu City Council said they are working on ways to make up for some of the losses.

Driving through the Dillingham corridor could be a headache.

“It’s a pain,” Paul Santos, Ahi and Vegetable operations manager, said. “It’s a headache but I have to be here at a certain time and I could see my employees are struggling to navigate through the roads, too.”

Drivers are not able to make left turns for several blocks as work for the Honolulu Skyline inches closer to town.

This makes access to businesses that much harder. The Ace Auto Glass Vice President Evan Tamaye said even they have noticed a decline in customers coming in. They are choosing other locations with easier access.

Tamaye said, “Definitely not how it used to be with the high volume of people coming through, so I feel like they are going to our other stores like our Beretania store or our Aiea store.”

A HART spokesperson said they continue to gather input from the community and recently placed signs outside businesses to let the public know they are open.

HART also said its contractors maintain traffic access to businesses and coordinate access for deliveries.

City Councilmembers Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Radiant Cordero introduced a bill that creates a framework to compensate impacted businesses through a “Transit Construction Mitigation Fund”.

“We want to say it has to be a direct impact from the rail project, you can’t be in some other area,” Dos Santos-Tam said. “You have to be along, say, the Dillingham corridor for now where a lot of that construction is happening.”

Some qualifications require a business to be majority-owned by city residents, generate no more than $750,000 in annual revenue and have opened for business before active construction of the rail project.

But for businesses like a Subway franchise, it is too late, the owner Danielle Postmus said they had to close.

Postmus said, “We’re down over 65% so we finally decided we need to close, stop the bleeding.”

Meanwhile, Ahi and Vegetable are cutting prices for their all-you-can-eat sushi.

Santos said, “We want to give back to the community so they can also support us.”

The City bill will be up for a vote on January 9.