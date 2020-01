HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department responded to a report of a lost hiker along the Captain’s Trail trailhead on January 5, around 3:46 p.m.

According to HFD, a lost hiker called 911 after hiking since 10 a.m. and becoming disoriented.

Officials said that heavy fog hampered search efforts.

The hiker was later found by an HFD chopper around 0.75 miles from the trailhead.

Despite the fog, personnel were able to airlift the uninjured hiker to a safe location.