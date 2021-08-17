Department of Public Safety confirms inmates tested positive for COVID at Kauai Community Correctional Center, Halawa, OCCC

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety conducts continuous COVID-19 testing at all facilities including at the contracted Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ.

Here are the recent test results.

Kauai Community Correctional Center

Out of 70 inmate test results: 17 inmates were positive for COVID, 53 inmates were negative for COVID.

Halawa Correctional Facility

Out of 23 inmate test results: two inmates were positive for coronavirus, 21 inmates were negative for coronavirus.

There were 41 inmates recovered dropping the total active positive inmate count to 23, two of which are hospitalized.

Oahu Community Correctional Center

Out of 15 inmate test results: 10 inmates were positive for COVID, five inmates were negative for COVID.

Department of Public Safety Training and Staff Development (TSD) section

Out of 44 staff and recruit tests: 44 staff and recruits were negative for COVID.

There was voluntary testing offered to all TSD staff and recruits after one law enforcement recruit tested positive on Aug. 12.

The Department of Public Safety encourages all staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and vaccinated for COVD.

For details on the department’s COVID resources visit http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

