HONOLULU (KHON2) — One thing that’s been keeping some people from getting vaccinated is the ability to get to a vaccination site.

The Department of Health is trying to change that by offering in-home vaccinations.

You have to call to make an appointment at (808) 586-8332.

It’s being offering Mondays through Fridays from 7:45 a.m. – 4-:30 p.m.

For more information about coronavirus, visit HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine.