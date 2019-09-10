Department of Health issues red “Closed” placard to Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Sanitation Branch has posted a red “Closed” placard at Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar located in Kahului on Maui for an extensive rodent and pest infestation.

An inspection of the restaurant was conducted on Sept. 9, 2019 in response to an anonymous customer complaint. A red placard has been posted at the establishment to protect public health.

During Monday’s inspection, a DOH sanitarian and vector control inspectors observed rat droppings on numerous surfaces, including on counter tops where food is prepared, on sloped vent hoods where it may fall into pots and pans on the stove top, and on storage shelves.

Additionally, pockets of roaches were observed, including in a plastic wrap dispenser. Due to the extent and location of the pest activity observed, the owner voluntarily closed the restaurant and a red placard was posted.

Other food safety violations observed included:

Unsafe cold-holding temperatures;

Food not protected from cross-contamination;

Improper thawing; and

Mold growth in an ice machine on the food contact surfaces.

The closure of Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar and the suspension of its food service permit will remain in effect until the establishment completes required actions, passes a follow-up health inspection and receives DOH approval to reopen.

Required actions include completing a thorough cleaning of all food and non-food contact surfaces; ensuring holes and gaps where pests or rodents may enter are filled; continue contracting with a professional pest control service to treat the establishment; and eliminating all pest activity within the establishment.

A follow up inspection is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12.

The DOH Sanitation Branch protects the health of Hawaii residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide.

The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration to control and prevent the spread of illness. Health inspectors work closely with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.