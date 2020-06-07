Deadline Aug. 1 to apply for 2020 University of Hawaii accelerated online degree program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s 50 openings for students to apply for the online University of Hawaii Community Colleges Accelerated Online AA Liberal Arts degree.

The deadline is August 1.

Students can take a five-week course online, one course at a time, all year round. The program is designed for students with few to no college credits. The flexibility of the program allows people with jobs and families to get their education while still fulfilling their responsibilities.

The program started in Fall 2019. There were 400 applicants for 40 openings. For Fall 2020, there are 50 openings.

For more information, call (808) 455-0011.

Resident tuition is $131 per credit. Out-of-state tuition is $345 per credit. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.