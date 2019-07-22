Day Seven at Mauna Kea, more bodies join the cause

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since the base of Mauna Kea has gotten more congested, organizers have policed themselves to stay clear of oncoming traffic.

The state continued to inform drivers to slow down as well.

“The signs caution drivers to slow down before they reach the intersection and the increased number of pedestrian traffic at that location. Second, access for employees at Hale Pohaku have been improved,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.

There was also a warning about the chance of lightning and thunderstorms rolling through the area.

“If this happens, we ask people to take shelter immediately. At this location, your safest place is within an automobile with the windows up. We want to remind everyone that it’s not safe to shelter in a tent or canopy,” said Redulla.

“I don’t think it’s going to have too many people leave the mountain, but we are encouraging people if they have their keiki to go on down-home,” said Mauna Kea Kiaʻi Lanakila Mangauil.

We asked the state for its plans for the start of another work week.

We’re told officials can’t speak about future plans but they are focused on safety and security for everyone involved.

During these quiet times demonstrators took the opportunity to host several workshops about the Hawaiian culture and the significance of Mauna Kea.

“There’s a lot of workshops based on ʻoli or chants, storytelling,” said Mangauil. “The educational workshops we plan to keep everyone engaged and active and continue to build education for everybody on why we are here.”