Quieter day at Mauna Kea after 34 arrests Wednesday afternoon

The emergency proclamation is now in place after Gov. David Ige held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

It is now day four of the standoff and there is no word on what will happen to demonstrators that are currently at the base of Mauna Kea.

As of Thursday morning, 33 people had been arrested. They received citations and were released shortly after.

The kia’i also known as the protectors of Mauna Kea do not plan on relenting.

As organizations and individuals contribute their voices for and against the telescope atop Mauna Kea, Kamehameha Schools released the following message, which the school provided to KHON, to their staff Wednesday evening.

Aloha mai kākou,

Today was an emotional day across the pae ‘āina as events unfolded atop Maunakea where there were powerful demonstrations of courage.



We honor and value the passion of our people and their different perspectives, whether their voices are strong or gentle.



It is often during tense and challenging moments of history that we learn about ourselves, what we’re made of, and what it truly takes to bring about positive social change.



Visionary and strategic — our beloved Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop set into motion with a stroke of a pen, a chain of events that would empower her people today to stand up, challenge, and lead. She emulated her great-grandfather, the revered Kamehameha ‘Ekahi — who always led the way forward with courage and purpose as a warrior-king, compassionate diplomat, and explorer of knowledge.



Like our kūpuna, we believe that the land, including its mountains and waterways, is a life-source; and that the knowledge we seek each day — of earth and sky, of people and places — serves to sustain a balance that is critical to humanity and the planet as a whole.



Kamehameha Schools continues to commit itself to its educational mission, Christian and Hawaiian values, its membership in Kanaeokana’s Network of Native Hawaiian Schools and its belief in the revitalization of the Hawaiian people, ho‘ōla lāhui; and a devotion to patriotism — the protection, restoration, and stewardship of the lands and waters of our Hawaiʻi homeland, aloha ‘āina.



We encourage you, members of our Kamehameha Schools ‘Ohana, to proudly use your voice with aloha to support and uplift our people and our ‘āina.



Aloha ke Akua. Aloha kekahi i kekahi. Aloha ‘āina.



Me ka ha‘aha‘a”

Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) held an afternoon press conference Thursday. Dan Dennison, Senior Communications Manager, said that the crowd was so large Wednesday that law enforcement backed off and left the area. Despite the presence of batons and weapons, Dennison reiterated that officials did not intend “to use force against peaceful protesters.”

The state clarified that they arrested 34 on Wednesday–33 kupuna and one of kupuna caregiver.

No further arrests will be made unless people block the roadway or commit a crime in the public areas.

The emergency proclamation has allowed for access to be closed to everyone, due to safety concerns. Dennison said that, though they respect kanaka practitioners, they too are not able to access Mauna Kea.

The only people at the summit currently are those that work in Hale Pohaku and those associated with the project.

