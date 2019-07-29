Day 15: Monday kicks off week 3 of the TMT standoff on Mauna Kea

Last week a letter signed by more than 800 UH faculty, staff, and students was sent to UH President David Lassner asking him to respond to their questions among other inquiries and failing to do so they called for his resignation.

Lassner acknowledges he received the letter and visited the Mauna on Sunday.

Lassner who declined to comment on KHON2 questions says, he wanted to be on the mountain and feel their spirit.

“I am committed to try to find a peaceful way forward for all of the people of Hawaii and that requires that I understand better than I did before I came here,” says Lassner.

Singer Damien Marley, the son of Bob Marley also visited Mauna Kea and performed for the kia’i.