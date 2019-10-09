Customer notices extra charges after dining out

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kaimuki woman says she knew something was wrong when looking over her credit card statement. She says a restaurant overcharged her. The restaurant says it was just a mix-up.

A Kaimuki woman says she knew something was wrong when looking over her credit card statement. She says a restaurant overcharged her. The restaurant says it was just a mix-up.

Beth Yamamoto says this has happened to her three times at different restaurants. The first time she thought it was a mistake, but after the third incident, her family took action on social media.

Yamamoto says she used her card to pay for her bill and on the tip line, she put a zero with a line through it.

“I usually cash tip servers for them to get the full tip,” she said.

But when she looked at her credit card statement, she was charged $8 extra.

“I don’t know how often it happens,” said Yamamoto. “My brother posted about it online to raise awareness.”

Yamamoto says the restaurant and the server responded through the social media post.

“They said they would refund me the entire check I thought that was really nice of them and the day after that the server then reached out and posted an apology and said he must have mixed up the checks,” said Yamamoto.

This is the third time Yamamoto has been overcharged at different restaurants. She wants people to check their statements after a night out. That’s what the Better Business Bureau also encourages. Officials advise to fill out your receipts and don’t leave extra space where anybody can add additional numbers.

“If you’re paying with cash put a big zero with a line through it and maybe make a note on receipt paid tip in cash,” said Roseann Freitas of the BBB. “This is your money so you most definitely want to fill it out correctly so that no one can adjust the numbers.”

You should also have a copy of your receipt or take a picture of it as proof.

“If there is a discrepancy then they should reach out to the retailer or the restaurant whoever it is to let them know, and if there is no remedy for this, then they should reach out to their credit card company,” said Freitas.

Using a credit card versus a debit card will also save you a lot of trouble because credit card companies do investigations right away and will not charge you until the investigation is complete.