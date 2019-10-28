Crimestoppers shares Halloween safety tips

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Trick or Treat. Crimestoppers wants to be sure everyone is safe for Halloween. Here are some safety tips.
- Always accompany your Keiki when they are trick or treating. Trick or treating is safer with a big group. Make sure your Keiki Is with you at all times.
- Plan your route. Trick or treat in familiar neighborhoods.
- Enter homes with a trusting adult.
- Check your costume. They should be fitted to avoid trips and falls.
- Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before going to bed.
- Always use the crosswalk. Stay on the sidewalks. Vehicles may not see you because of your costume.
- Do not eat your candy until an adult checks them. Check your candy carefully. Throw away anything that looks rotten or suspicious.
- Carry a reflective bag.
- Carry your cellphone just in case you get lost in the crowd.
- Bring a flash light or wear glow bracelets or necklaces or carry glow sticks.
