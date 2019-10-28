Crimestoppers shares Halloween safety tips

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Trick or Treat. Crimestoppers wants to be sure everyone is safe for Halloween. Here are some safety tips.

  1. Always accompany your Keiki when they are trick or treating. Trick or treating is safer with a big group. Make sure your Keiki Is with you at all times.
  2. Plan your route. Trick or treat in familiar neighborhoods.
  3. Enter homes with a trusting adult.
  4. Check your costume. They should be fitted to avoid trips and falls.
  5. Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before going to bed.
  6. Always use the crosswalk. Stay on the sidewalks. Vehicles may not see you because of your costume.
  7. Do not eat your candy until an adult checks them. Check your candy carefully. Throw away anything that looks rotten or suspicious.
  8. Carry a reflective bag.
  9. Carry your cellphone just in case you get lost in the crowd.
  10. Bring a flash light or wear glow bracelets or necklaces or carry glow sticks.

