CrimeStoppers: Robbery at 7-Eleven, Liliha home, Kalihi car break-in News by: Web Staff Posted: Dec 4, 2019 / 08:51 PM HST / Updated: Dec 4, 2019 / 08:55 PM HST HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s our weekly segment of CrimeStoppers with Sgt. Chris Kim. Robbery at 7-ElevenHome burglary in LilihaVehicle break-in in Kalihi CrimeStoppers: Robbery at 7-Eleven, Liliha home, Kalihi car break-in We are in the season of Makahiki What to do in the event of an active shooter? Strict Oahu plastic ban will start to take effect in 2021 Bite Squad Delivers To You From 500 Restaurants