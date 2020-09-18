HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for our weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu.
- Theft in Mililani
- Burglary in Waipahu
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- CrimeStoppers: Mililani theft, Waipahu burglary
- Business owner says the second round of aid was needed to survive
- Hawaiian Airlines says more furloughs could come if pre-travel testing program is extended again
- Boys and Girls Club of the Big Island serves 100,000 meals to families in need
- Trade winds to become breezy this weekend