HONOLULU (KHON2) — In another segment of CrimeStoppers with Sgt. Chris Kim, here’s a rundown of recent crime in Honolulu.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
- Burglary in Kahala
- Vehicle break-in in Wahiawa
- Vehicle break-in in Pearl City
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- All social gatherings banned on Oahu
- CrimeStoppers: Kahala burglary, Wahiawa and Pearl City vehicle break-ins
- Kaimuki electrical repairs may cause traffic on Aug. 20
- Democrats put spotlight on pandemic, immigration on 3rd night of DNC
- Crews work to repair an 8-inch water main break in Waipahu