Crews respond to water main break in Kaaawa, 25 homes affected

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply BWS crews are responding to a broken main break in Kaaawa, which happened on January 16.

This is at 51-444 Kamehameha Highway near Polinalina Road.

Once repair begins, south-bound traffic will be diverted onto Hiiaka Road. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

A water wagon will be set up on Polinalina Road near Kamehameha Highway for the 25 homes who will be without water during the repair.

Officials advise those affected to bring your own containers to fill.