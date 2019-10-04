Crews respond to eight-inch water main break in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an eight-inch water main break near 45-244 Waikalua Rd. in Kaneohe on Thursday, Oct. 3 around 7 p.m.

Around 11 residential customers and four fire hydrants are impacted.

A water wagon was stationed near 45-240 Waikalua Rd.

BWS says that the water will need to be turned off to Benjamin Parker School, Kaneohe Police Station, and Kaneohe Civic Center Neighborhood Park for repairs.

The water main repair may stretch into Friday’s work and school day. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.