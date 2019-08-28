County Health and Wellness Fair scheduled for September 6th

LĪHU‘E – The public is invited to attend the County of Kauai’s Health & Wellness Fair sponsored by the County of Kauai Housing Agency and Life’s Choices Kauai. This year’s theme is “Together We Are Stronger.”

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 6th at the Kauai Marriott Resort in Līhue and will feature 60 vendors.

“Every year, hundreds of people attend our Health & Wellness Fair to learn how to improve their health and well-being,” said Life’s Choices Kauai Coordinator Theresa Koki. “The fair not only gives people access to dozens of organizations aimed at helping them to improve their lives, but it also offers programs that are designed to motivate employees or clients to lead healthier lifestyles and can help to reduce healthcare costs.”

Information about services for people of all ages will be available at the fair. Services include health and wellness programs, financial planning, domestic violence and suicide prevention, alcohol and drug prevention, emergency prevention and preparedness, and more.

In addition, there will be free blood pressure screenings and flu shots will also be administered.

For more information about the fair, please contact Life’s Choices Kauai at 241-4925 or via email at tkoki@kauai.gov.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Theresa Koki at 241-4925 and tkoki@kauai.gov as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request.