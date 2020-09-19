Coronavirus: 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 110 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 19.
There is one new case on Molokai, two on Maui, seven on Hawaii Island and 100 on Oahu.
The state said as a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts and one case from Honolulu was re-categorized to Maui.
That brings the state total to 11,326.
There were 26 new cases that needed hospitalization. 228 recoveries were reported, totaling 4,622 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 6,584 active cases in Hawaii.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 639 (7)
- Honolulu: 10,218 (99)
- Kauai: 57
- Maui: 381 (3)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 28
- Required Hospitalization: 726 (26)
- Deaths: 120
- Released from isolation: 4,622
