Convoy of Hope brings hope to Hawaii families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many struggling with Hawaii’s high cost of living received help on Saturday.

The Convoy of Hope event welcomed thousands of people who are in need of a helping hand.

Today is a fresh start.

“Yeah this helps the community a lot,” said Kelsie Kealoha.

With over 10,000 people showing up to the Convoy of Hope at Aloha Stadium, it not only helps those who need it but it is a reminder of how we need each other

“Not just homeless, but a lot of people and families who just have nothing,” said Kealoha. “This is a way to support everybody in every way.”

“Free brand new shoes, free backpacks with school supplies, free professional haircuts, free family portraits, free…everything free,” said Scott Sonoda, state director for Convoy of Hope Hawaii.

“It’s very fulfilling to be in a place like this, knowing that people are getting help, and today this site is where thousands of people are getting hope,” said Hal Donaldson, found of Convoy of Hope. “Hope that tomorrow can be better than today, and that’s really what we’re here for.”

Whether it’s the free clothes,shoes, or even the hair cuts, everyone has their own reason why they’re here today and they’re own definition of what hope means for them.

“It’s indescribable,” said Sonoda. “We have people here who have come in bare footed, hopping around on this hot pavement and walking out with a pair of shoes. We had mothers with three to five kids who say they can never be able to afford something like this.”

“I worked for Aloha Airlines at one point and then we got bankrupt,” said Jeanie Bailuy. “And this outreach helped a lot of us out at that point. When we got bankrupt and had no where to go especially when it was time to go back to school. Some of us didn’t have anything for our children.”

“Hope is giving a future to go on, in the midst of difficult times,” said Klayton Cole, pastor of First Assembly of God Red Hill. “For many people who come they don’t feel like life has been tough. So by coming here and receiving these services, and a smile, and encouraging words, it gives people hope that people do care.”