Construction paused at Sherwoods during artifact investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell has paused construction of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park or Sherwoods.

It comes after an artifact was reportedly found.

The mayor says an archaeologist and professor he met think it’s actually a lava basalt rock layer.

He says it was sent to the State Historic Preservation Division.

“In an abundance of caution as the mayor we have reported it to SHPD,” said Mayor Caldwell. “We’ll wait to hear what they have to say. I’ve asked our architects both ours and Professor Kirsch to present it and see what they have to say.”

Construction is stalled until their report comes back.