Confirmed case of Measles in Las Vegas

A confirmed case of measles has been reported in Las Vegas.

Now health officials are warning others who may have visited hotels on the strip that they have been exposed to the disease.

There are several different locations of exposed areas including the Luxor Hotel and Casino registration area on August 1st between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The shops at the Mandalay Bay were also an exposed area on August 2nd, 4th and 6th.

The health district is advising people who may have been exposed to review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully immunized against measles or have not already had the disease.