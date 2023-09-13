HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rebuilding Lahaina and providing homes for residents are among the top priorities on Maui in the wake of the wildfires. However, some concerns are being raised about what rules and regulations are being waived for housing.

The Governor’s housing emergency proclamation issued before the fires, and Maui County’s wildfire emergency proclamation, are drawing concerns from residents.

The wildfire proclamation is meant to allow government a streamlined response to the fire disaster. While the Governor’s proclamation is meant to address the overall housing crisis, but with certain rules and regulations waived, Maui residents are worried about future projects.

“Why are we bypassing environmental impact surveys? Why are we bypassing a lot of the building codes and everything else,” questioned a Maui resident.

In the planning process for housing, there are certain requirements that need to be followed including fire code, which requires proper access for first responders.

The Maui County Council and state lawmakers are reassuring the public that the fire code will not be impacted. However, some building and construction codes are waived, but the Maui County Council said, it’s meant for the disaster zone.

“Specifically to demolish some of the property that requires a permit,” said Shane Sinenci, Maui County Councilmember. “So people can go in and actually be safe when they’re going back on to some of these properties that burned that are two, three stories tall.”

Officials said, moving forward, there needs to be a process in place to make sure these safety requirements are still followed.

“I think the County and state are working together to figure out what are the rules going to be, what are the parameters that they’re going to allow, because I think the last thing we want is for something to be put up and it doesn’t have adequate fire protection, it doesn’t have adequate building code,” said Rep. Troy Hashimoto, (D) House Committee on Housing Chair.

Meanwhile, the Maui County emergency proclamation lasts for 60 days, then the Mayor can issue a new one with amendments.