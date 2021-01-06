Community launches GoFundMe for Uncle Maui as he battles rare brain disease

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A local Maui man, known for dressing up as the character “Maui” from the Walt Disney’s movie Moana, has been diagnosed with Moyamoya.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

William Va’ana, better known by many local residents as Uncle Maui, received the diagnosis after he had a stroke in April of 2019.



Since then, has had a procedure done to both sides of his brain and continues to work toward recovery. His family and friends launched a GoFundMe for Va’ana and says he is still in need of neurological medical equipment and other medical necessities.

The Maui resident hopes to get well again and be able to do more “Maui” gigs for the island’s keiki.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.