Community beautifies schools from Aiea to Pearl City

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Volunteers gathered to beautify schools in the Aiea and Pearl City area ahead of students returning to classes.

The Community Day in Our Schools – A Day of Service happened on Saturday, July 31.

The seven schools that were beautified were ‘Aiea Elementary School, ‘Aiea High School, Highlands Intermediate School, Lehua Elementary School, Pearlridge Elementary School, Pearl City High and Waiau Elementary School.

“Prior to the start of the new 2021 – 2022 school year on August 3, various community groups will pitch in to paint, clear overgrown landscaping, dispose debris at 10 campuses in our district,” said Sen. Bennette Misalucha. “I am excited to start this initiative designed to establish a culture of service because when people give of themselves through community service, they feel connected working side by side with their neighbors. It is our hope that Community Day in Our Schools will fill a sense of pride and joy among community members and especially our keiki who are looking forward to returning in the fall.”

School beautification project, Pearl City Hawaii, Saturday, July 31, 2021 (Courtesy: Kelly McDonald of Rotary Club Diamond Head Kaimuki and Office of Sen. Misalucha)

Community groups that pitched in include Hawai’i State Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), ‘Aiea High School Parent Teacher Student Organization, O’ahu County Democrats Region 5, The Pidgeon Project and Boy Scouts Troop 75, Pearlside Church, Mana Loa Nimitz Lions Club, Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, Newtown, Rotary Clubs of Hickam Pearl Harbor and Diamond Head/Kaimuki.