Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
kevin-hart ap_147625

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Bahama resident's video after Hurricane Dorian's Cat 5 landfall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bahama resident's video after Hurricane Dorian's Cat 5 landfall"

Record breaking temperature in Honolulu today, tomorrow another hot one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Record breaking temperature in Honolulu today, tomorrow another hot one"

Girl Scouts S'mores Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts S'mores Day"

HMW: Ikaika Nixon

Thumbnail for the video titled "HMW: Ikaika Nixon"

Humidity levels increase this weekend, but relief is on its way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humidity levels increase this weekend, but relief is on its way"

Hawaii residents prepare for Dorian

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii residents prepare for Dorian"
More Local News

Trending Stories