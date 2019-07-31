Colorado will soon allow 17-year-olds to vote

In one state, 17-year-olds will be able to have their voices heard at the polls in 2020.

Colorado is allowing them to vote in primaries with a stipulation.

The potential voter must turn 18 before the general election.

It’s one way officials are trying to improve young voter turnout.

“Colorado already leads the nation when it comes to election security and election access. But now we’re going to be leading the nation by being one of most youth vote friendly states in the entire country,” said New Era Lizzy Stephan.

Not everyone agrees with the changes.

Some county clerks say the law will cost the state millions of dollars.