Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WLNS) — Coca-Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee in 2021.

It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.

The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.

Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories