Coke to debut Coke with Coffee Drinks next year

(WLNS) — Coca-Cola is mixing it up debuting coke with coffee in 2021.
It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.
The product will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It will have double the amount of a regular coke drink.
Coke has launched a coffee product before, Coca-Cola Black, which was 14 years ago. The company said back then, the timing was not right, but now consumer tastes have changed.
