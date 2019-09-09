Coast Guard seeks public’s help identifying owner of surfboard found off Diamond Head

The Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a blue, 6-foot surfboard found approximately 100 yards off Diamond Head on Sunday.

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducted a search of the area. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

Anyone with information helping to identify the owner is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

At 10:26 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Ocean Safety about the unmanned, adrift surfboard. Ocean Safety launched a Jet Ski to search the area and recover the surfboard.

The Coast Guard offers free “If Found” decals to mark gear or you can write directly on it. The information on the sticker can allow responders to determine if someone is in distress more quickly and help get your equipment back to you.

The labels can be obtained for free at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores. Similarly, if you lose kayaks, surfboard or safety equipment such as lifejackets, please report it to the Coast Guard to help our search and rescue specialists deconflict possible distress reports.

Weather on scene is winds of 17 mph and seas up to three feet.