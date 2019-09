The Coast Guard is looking for the owner of a dive float that was found adrift.

The red dive float was spotted about 30 yards off Maui’s Kanaha Beach Park around 10 a.m.

A Barber’s​​​​​ Point Coast Guard helicopter diverted from a training mission to search the surrounding area.

Maui firefighters and lifeguards also combed the area along the shore.

There are currently no reports of anyone missing in that area.