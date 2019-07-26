Coach Rolovich speaks on UH Football Training Camp, upcoming season, and team growth

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A bill introduced by Representative Scot Z. Matayoshi requires Hawaii merchants to refund consumers the remaining balance of their gift cards if the value remaining is less than five dollars.

"If you are given a gift card and use most of it leaving just a small balance, the card is often just dropped in a drawer and forgotten," said Rep. Matayoshi (Kaneohe, Maunawili, Olomana). "In Hawaii, gift cards don’t expire, so the merchant gets to keep that balance. With so many gift cards issued by mainland companies, that money is being held and spent out of state instead of returned to local consumers."