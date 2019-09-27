Clock is ticking for travelers who want gold star on their ID

Fair warning for travelers who use their driver’s license to get through the TSA checkpoint. You have just over a year to get the gold star on your license or risk not being able to fly.

The new restrictions take effect October first next year. It could take several months to get that gold star, so officials say don’t wait much longer.

TSA says a majority of those who travel within the country use their driver’s license as their official ID to get though security. Starting October 1, 2020, your driver’s license must be Real ID compliant, meaning it has to have the official gold star seal. You can wait in line at the DMV to get it or make an appointment.

“So right now, yes, we’re at about a four month wait for an appointment. But I advise you to check all the time because people cancel frequently,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city Department of Customer Services.

The good thing is if you renewed your license on May 1, 2014 or later, DMV already has records of the documents needed to get the gold star. So you can get it online.

“And request a duplicate of your driver’s license for the purpose of getting the gold star marking. That we’re trying to do to alleviate people having to get in line,” said Kajiwara.

Even then, it could take up to six weeks to get it mailed to you. But it will only work if you have not changed your name or mailing address since you renewed your license.

If so, then you still have to actually go to the DMV and provide the necessary documents. You’ll need your birth certificate or valid passport, your social security card, and two documents with your address, like a utility bill or bank statement.

There are other types of identification like a passport or a military ID that you can use. What it comes down to is if you don’t have any of what’s called a Real ID, you will not be able to get through the TSA security line.

“And that’s why we’re talking about this today. Even if you don’t have travel plans now, things could change, and you will need that Real ID form of identification,” said Lori Dankers, TSA spokeswoman.

Getting the gold star online is only available on Oahu. Here’s the link:

https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/30333-gold-star-real-id.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery