City sued over vacation rental law

The city has been sued over its new vacation rental law.

A group of vacation rental owners has filed suit, claiming that the law is unconstitutional in many ways.

Owners want enforcement of the new law — halted.

Attorney Greg Kugle represents the Hawaii Vacation Rental Owners Association — and filed the lawsuit on its behalf.

“What we are hoping is that the court will rule all or parts of the ordinance either unconstitutional or illegal, and therefore not enforceable on a permanent basis.”

At the mayor’s June signing ceremony, City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson acknowledged that the bill had flaws.

“Bill 89 is not perfect but I must admit Ron, Kirk it is pretty darn good. It will go along way towards enforcement.”

The lawsuit begs to differ.

Kugle says the regulations — as created by the Department of Planning and Permitting — did not go through the standard rule-making process.

But there’s more.

Kugle says “The regulations aren’t supported by and conflict with the ordinance, and the regulations aren’t consistent with the law as it is today, either. And they create a lot of confusion.”

We have been asking DPP to tell us how many notices of violation have been sent out — and have not received any numbers.

Today, we asked for comment about the suit — and the Department released a brief statement.

“The judge did not file an order today. The city will adhere to the hearing schedule that has been set.”

That hearing is August 15, but the judge has already given both sides a specific instruction.

Kugle says. “He wants us and the City, after that hearing and before he rules, to sit down and talk because he thinks that some of the issues, because there are many issues in the case, will be fleshed out and maybe there is room for agreement on some, if not all.”

A ruling could come a week after the hearing.