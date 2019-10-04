City removes damaged excavator after someone set it on fire in May

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city brought in heavy equipment Thursday morning, Oct. 3, to Sherwoods to remove a damaged excavator that someone set fire to the excavator in May.

Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation, but no one’s been arrested.

The group “Save Our Sherwoods” says that they made an agreement with the city to allow the machinery to be taken off the area.

“From what was shared with us, they’re going to dismantle it, to make it easier to pull it down to the low boy, what was shared is that they’re going to pull steel plates down, put the machine on the steel plates to the low boy,” said Kuike Kamakea, the President of Save Our Sherwoods.

Work on the controversial sports complex in the area is still on hold, following the discovery of what is believed to be an artifact at the construction site.