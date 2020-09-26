City pulls out of public-private partnership for final leg of rail project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More trouble for the rail project, the city is now pulling out of an effort to get the project done through a public-private partnership.

Dubbed P3, HART hoped it would help put the project a more solid track to keep within budget and on schedule.

But two years later, officials have yet to award the P3 contract.

In a statement, Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he wants to see an alternative bid strategy, like a traditional design-build deal.

HART’s CEO says he’s disappointed the city is withdrawing but that the agency is not canceling the P3 procurement.

On Sept. 24, HART revealed unforeseen problems in the Dillingham area, forcing a redesign of the project, leading to what could be a 4-year delay in getting the system done.

